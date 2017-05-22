Charter school lifts controversial ban on braided hair extensions

MALDEN, Mass. -- A Massachusetts charter school that came under fire for what some students and parents considered a racist policy of banning hair braid extensions has suspended the rule.

The Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden backed off the provision in its hair/makeup rules after trustees met Sunday.

CBS Boston reports the decision calls for a section of the hair policy to be discontinued until the end of the year.

The decision follows the state attorney general sending a letter to the school, saying the policy was illegal because it singles out students of color.

The American Civil Liberties Union had also filed a complaint against the school with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, saying the rule is discriminatory.

The issue came to light when the parents of twin 15-year-old black girls -- Deanna and Mya Scott-- said their daughters were punished and kept from school events because they wore braided hair extensions.

The twins received detention, were banned from participating in track and the Latin Club and were not allowed to attend any school events due to the hair code violations.

Parents say white students were not disciplined for coloring their hair, which was also prohibited under the school's dress code policy.

The twins' parents say the policy was discriminatory and racist. They are pleased with the results of Sunday's meeting, but want the policy permanently removed.