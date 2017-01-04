Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcome first child

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are officially parents!

The “Dancing With the Stars” pros welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Wednesday, ET can confirm.

“Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy 01/04/17 5:34am.” the proud new dad tweeted to announce their little one’s arrival.

“This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!” the couple said in a statement to ET.

Leading up to the birth, the engaged couple shared adorable (and hilarious!) updates on Murgatroyd’s pregnancy via social media.

“But first...a little make up,” Chmerkovskiy shared on Tuesday with a snap of Peta getting glam in her hospital bed.

On Dec. 7, he posted a video of his fiancée sitting on the floor, joking that she was “too big to get up!”

When queens get tired they sit down....wherever they can! @petamurgatroyd put up a good fight, but #babyChmerkovskiy always wins 😉 #FourMoreWeeks #InLoveWithThisChick A video posted by @maksimc on Dec 6, 2016 at 3:19pm PST

In an Instagram pic shared by Murgatroyd at 33 weeks, she sweetly referred to her baby bump as “buttercup.”

Oiling this buttercup up 👶🏻 33 weeks. A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Nov 17, 2016 at 12:35pm PST

“Early morning snuggles,” another post read. “Just the 3 of us.”

Early morning snuggles ☺️☺️☺️ just the 3 of us 👪 A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Oct 7, 2016 at 11:36am PDT

The New Zealand native was simply glowing at her baby shower at the McCarren Hotel & Pool in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 18, beautifully dressed in a white gown with teardrop earrings. Chmerkovskiy was by her side for the special day, looking dapper in a black suit.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Chmerkovskiy, 36, captioned one of the snaps from the event. “We’re almost ‘three’ and I couldn’t be more excited about our life together! I’m in love with you @petamurgatroyd and I can’t wait...”

As we patiently wait to see pics of the couple’s newborn son, watch the video below to hear more!