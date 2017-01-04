Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcome first child

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are officially parents!
The “Dancing With the Stars” pros welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Wednesday, ET can confirm.
“Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy 01/04/17 5:34am.” the proud new dad tweeted to announce their little one’s arrival.
“This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!” the couple said in a statement to ET.
Leading up to the birth, the engaged couple shared adorable (and hilarious!) updates on Murgatroyd’s pregnancy via social media.
“But first...a little make up,” Chmerkovskiy shared on Tuesday with a snap of Peta getting glam in her hospital bed.
On Dec. 7, he posted a video of his fiancée sitting on the floor, joking that she was “too big to get up!”
In an Instagram pic shared by Murgatroyd at 33 weeks, she sweetly referred to her baby bump as “buttercup.”
“Early morning snuggles,” another post read. “Just the 3 of us.”
The New Zealand native was simply glowing at her baby shower at the McCarren Hotel & Pool in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 18, beautifully dressed in a white gown with teardrop earrings. Chmerkovskiy was by her side for the special day, looking dapper in a black suit.
“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Chmerkovskiy, 36, captioned one of the snaps from the event. “We’re almost ‘three’ and I couldn’t be more excited about our life together! I’m in love with you @petamurgatroyd and I can’t wait...”
