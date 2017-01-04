The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
By Desiree Murphy ET Online January 4, 2017, 4:14 PM

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcome first child

65 Photos

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the Samsung celebration for Alec Monopoly’s LEVEL Headphones Collaboration at Soho Beach House on December 2, 2015 in Miami Beach, Florida. 

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are officially parents!

The “Dancing With the Stars” pros welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Wednesday, ET can confirm. 

“Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy 01/04/17 5:34am.” the proud new dad tweeted to announce their little one’s arrival.

“This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!” the couple said in a statement to ET. 

Leading up to the birth, the engaged couple shared adorable (and hilarious!) updates on Murgatroyd’s pregnancy via social media.

“But first...a little make up,” Chmerkovskiy shared on Tuesday with a snap of Peta getting glam in her hospital bed.  

On Dec. 7, he posted a video of his fiancée sitting on the floor, joking that she was “too big to get up!”

In an Instagram pic shared by Murgatroyd at 33 weeks, she sweetly referred to her baby bump as “buttercup.”

Oiling this buttercup up 👶🏻 33 weeks.

A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on

“Early morning snuggles,” another post read. “Just the 3 of us.”

Early morning snuggles ☺️☺️☺️ just the 3 of us 👪

A photo posted by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on

The New Zealand native was simply glowing at her baby shower at the McCarren Hotel & Pool in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 18, beautifully dressed in a white gown with teardrop earrings. Chmerkovskiy was by her side for the special day, looking dapper in a black suit.

We want to say a huge thank you to @nicolevolynets for the baby shower for the ages!!! This was my first experience and I had an amazing time! There's nothing you can't do and @petamurgatroyd and I are truly grateful... 🙏🏼 Love our eclectic fam and can't wait for #babyChmerkovskiy to be influenced by everyone in it! #RoomFullOfOGs 💪🏼 Thank you to everyone who came. The love in the room was apparent and all the babies made us feel at ease about bringing a kid into this crazy world. If our children are half as close as we have been through the years, they will have a large family of loyal friends to fall back on! That's what it's all about after all.... Don't like the world you live in??? Do better! And it starts with how you raise your children 👶🏻 This is an incredible adventure and I can't say it enough how lucky I am to have a partner like @petamurgatroyd to experience it with! I love you for always ❤️️💕 We want to also thank everyone that helped put this milestone of ours together !! Especially @mccarrenbk for hosting us!!!! @starbrightnyc @couturecreationss @shakeandsharemedia @goodiebox_bakeshop #BestInTheBiz #babychmerkovskiy

A photo posted by @maksimc on

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” Chmerkovskiy, 36, captioned one of the snaps from the event. “We’re almost ‘three’ and I couldn’t be more excited about our life together! I’m in love with you @petamurgatroyd and I can’t wait...”

As we patiently wait to see pics of the couple’s newborn son, watch the video below to hear more!

© 2017 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular