"Luther" returning to BBC America for Season 5

After nearly two years, "Luther" is coming back.

BBC America greenlighted Season 5 of the British crime series, the network announced on Monday.

The new season will have four parts, written and created by Neil Cross and starring Idris Elba as DCI John Luther. Filming begins early 2018.

Elba, who won a Golden Globe and SAG award for his role as Luther, said in a statement, "Neil, the BBC and I have been talking about a further season and I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together. I look forward to putting the coat back on."

Cross said to expect "the monsters. The face at the window. The hand under the bed. The shadow at the end of the street. Who's going to stop them, if not John Luther?"