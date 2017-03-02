Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley reunite to host ACM Awards

Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley liked hosting the ACM Awards together so much, they’re doing it again.

The country stars will team up once again to MC the annual awards gala for the Academy of Country Music, held in Las Vegas in April, one year after their first outing together. While this year’s awards will mark Bentley’s second time serving as host, it will be Bryan’s fifth.

“We played it so loose last year at the top, we could have had our own Oscar moment,” Bentley told the Tennessean during a recent interview, referring the mix-up at the Academy Awards earlier this week that has dominated entertainment headlines.

But the duo isn’t worried about the possibility of a wrong name being called for an award at their show.

“We have a plan,” Bentley said. “Luke’s going to have a wardrobe malfunction. At least that way everyone talks about that and not the show.”

The ACM Awards will air live on Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.