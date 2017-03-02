Lorde releases new single "Green Light," teases first album in four years

The wait is over.

It’s been nearly four years since Lorde released her debut album, “Pure Heroine” -- and more than two years since her last single, “Yellow Flicker Beat” off the soundtrack to “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1.” But now the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter from New Zealand is back.

On Thursday, Lorde unveiled “Green Light,” the first single off of her new album, “Melodrama,” due later this year. The song, co-written by Fun. guitarist -- and Lena Dunham boyfriend -- Jack Antonoff, was penned in response to Lorde’s “first major heartache,” she said in an interview with Beats 1.

“It’s not something that I really am used to writing about,” she said. “This is that drunk girl at the party dancing around crying about her ex-boyfriend who everyone thinks is a mess. That’s her tonight, and tomorrow she starts to rebuild. And that’s the song for me.”

“Melodrama” will be released June 15. Check out the video for “Green Light,” directed by Grant Singer:

Lorde will spend the spring and summer heavily promoting her new album, with appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo and New York’s Governors Ball.