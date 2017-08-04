Lorde, Matt Bellamy "gutted" after Lollapalooza set gets canceled

Lorde's set at Lollapalooza was canceled on Thursday due to a weather emergency in Chicago, and the singer is just as upset as her fans are. Lorde wrote on Twitter that she was "gutted" about the cancellation and promised her fans she'll make it up to them.

The first day of Lollapalooza 2017, a four-day festival, came to an early end because of an approaching storm and warnings from the National Weather Service, reports the Chicago Sun-Times. The inclement weather on the first night of the festival cut short performances by Lorde, Muse, Lil Uzi Vert and Porter Robinson.

Lorde tweeted, "f***s sake. i am so gutted guys i don't know what to tell you." She added, "they've told us we can't play. i had the most spectacular show planned for you and i PROMISE i will come back to play it as soon as i can."

they've told us we can't play. i had the most spectacular show planned for you and i PROMISE i will come back to play it as soon as i can 💔 — Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017

Matt Bellamy, lead singer of Muse, also said that he was "gutted" when he had to leave the stage after just playing three songs.

Gutted. City/police made us leave the stage tonight 3 songs in at #Lollapalooza . Due to weather/lightning. Nightmare! — Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) August 4, 2017

Lorde wrote she was thinking of adding on a club show for her fans who missed out on seeing a full set at Lollapalooza. Bellamy added that he hopes to return to the festival next year.

looking into the possibilities of a club show but i want you guys to see full tank show. will keep you posted — Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017

She also asked her fans to stay safe amidst the storm.