Lionel Richie: Tour with Mariah Carey will be "camp city"

Last Updated Jun 23, 2017 3:41 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES -- Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when she joins his All the Hits tour next month.
Richie jokes that he expects Carey to bring along a massive entourage and that she might need a "dressing room larger than the arena," but that's no problem.
"I wanted her to feel in her element," Richie says. "And a diva has to do what a diva has to do."
The Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter says he invited Carey on tour because of her discography of hits and campy vibe.
"It's going to be camp city," Richie says. "And I told her, 'Bring all the camp with you.'"
Richie and Carey's 22-show tour launches July 21 in Oakland. Richie postponed the tour's start in February so he could fully recover from a knee procedure and says he now feels great.