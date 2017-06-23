Lionel Richie: Tour with Mariah Carey will be "camp city"

LOS ANGELES -- Lionel Richie is welcoming full diva behavior from Mariah Carey when she joins his All the Hits tour next month.

Richie jokes that he expects Carey to bring along a massive entourage and that she might need a "dressing room larger than the arena," but that's no problem.

"I wanted her to feel in her element," Richie says. "And a diva has to do what a diva has to do."

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter says he invited Carey on tour because of her discography of hits and campy vibe.

"It's going to be camp city," Richie says. "And I told her, 'Bring all the camp with you.'"

Richie and Carey's 22-show tour launches July 21 in Oakland. Richie postponed the tour's start in February so he could fully recover from a knee procedure and says he now feels great.