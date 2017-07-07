Lena Dunham and animal shelter disagree on if her dog was abused

Lena Dunham is hitting back after an animal shelter claimed the "Girls" star fabricated the backstory about her dog Lamby, who she says was abused.

BARC, the no-kill shelter from which Dunham adopted her dog Lamby, told Yahoo Celebrity that there was no record of abuse or misbehavior, and on Thursday night, Dunham defended herself and said on Instagram, "[BARC and I] have different accounts of Lamby's behavior and they were not present in my home nor did they live with him for an extended period. They did not witness the consistent and responsible care I provided."

The back-and-forth started after Dunham revealed on Instagram that she sent Lamby to a clinic in March 2016 after he allegedly showed aggression over an extended period of time.

She said it was "heartbreaking" to talk about and said, "Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others- we needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy."

BARC spokesperson Robert Vazquez told Yahoo Celebrity that when Dunham adopted the dog, it did not have behavioral issues.

"If Lamby had a bad past or was abused, do you think BARC would have adopted him to Lena knowing she's a new star and put her — or the dog — in that situation? We would have told her if the dog had issues. We are a no-kill shelter. We don't lie about the dogs' histories because that gets them returned — and mentally it's not good for dogs."

"We checked the records for Lamby," Vazquez told Yahoo Celebrity. "He was 'owner surrendered, not enough time,' so we do not know where she got 'multiple owners that abused the dog.'"

Dunham said in her most recent post, "I have weathered a lot of micro-scandals but this one hurts MOST, because of the vulnerability of letting people know Lamby and my story, and because I miss him so d**n much."