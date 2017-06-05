Leah Remini joins "Kevin Can Wait" as series regular

"King of Queens" fans will be happy to hear that Leah Remini is joining "Kevin Can Wait" as a series regular.

Remini will join her former co-star, Kevin James, on "Kevin Can Wait" as actress Erinn Hayes -- who plays his wife Donna on the show -- departs.

Remini will not play James' wife on "Kevin Can Wait," though. Instead, she will reprise her season 1 guest role as James' character's former colleague, a police officer named Vanessa Cellucci.

Deadline reports that the CBS show is changing direction for season 2, and it's unclear if the character of Donna will be replaced.

Remini seems happy to join forces with her former TV husband again. She posted a screen shot of an article about the role and wrote, "Dreams do come true #blessed #grateful."