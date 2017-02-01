Lauryn Hill arrives three hours late to Pittsburgh concert

Pittsburgh fans were irate after Lauryn Hill showed up three hours late to her concert on Tuesday.

The singer was set to take the stage at Heinz Hall at 8 p.m., but did not appear until 11:20 p.m.

The tardiness was not completely Hill’s fault. A few of her band members were delayed by the weather, leaving DJs and Haitian musician Paul Beaubrun playing while the audience waited, but the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that many people left by 10:30 p.m. and asked for refunds.

Pittsburgh DJ Motormane told the Post-Gazette that after rehearsing at the venue and voicing some concerns about late band members, Hill returned to her hotel instead of staying at the venue to wait for the members.

Perhaps the singer’s energy was off. In May, after canceling one concert and showing up late at several, Hill wrote on Facebook, “The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn’t easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others. I don’t have an on/off switch. I am at my best when I am open, rested, sensitive and liberated to express myself as truthfully as possible. For every performance that I’ve arrived to late, there have been countless others where I’ve performed in excess of two hours, beyond what I am contracted to do, pouring everything out on the stage.”