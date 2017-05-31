Lauryn Hill and Nas announce joint fall tour

Lauryn Hill and Nas are teaming up once again.

The hip-hop luminaries -- who famously collaborated on "If I Ruled the World (Imagine That)" back in 1996 -- are hitting the road together for a joint North American tour starting in September.

Reggae singer Chronixx and comedian Hannibal Buress will trade off opening act duties throughout the tour.

Nas and Hill embarked on a similar tour in 2012 in support of Nas' last album, "Life is Good." While Hill has remained active as a live performer, she hasn't released an album since her 2002 "MTV Unplugged" session. She famously showed up three hours late to a concert in Pittsburgh in February.

Tickets go on sale June 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

Nas and Lauryn Hill tour dates:

September 7: Chicago, IL -- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 8: Sterling Heights, MI -- Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

September 10: Toronto, ON -- Budweiser Stage

September 12: Boston, MA -- Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

September 14: Camden, NJ -- BB&T Pavilion

September 15: Bristow, VA -- Jiffy Lube Live

September 20: Raleigh, NC -- Red Hat Amphitheater

September 22: Miami, FL -- Bayfront Park Amphitheater

September 23: Jacksonville, FL -- Daily's Place

September 27: Houston, TX -- Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 28: Dallas, TX -- The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

September 30: Austin, TX -- Austin360 Amphitheater

October 3: San Diego, CA -- Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 5: Los Angeles, CA -- Hollywood Bowl

October 7: Mountain View, CA -- Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 10: Seattle, WA -- WaMu Theater

October 11: Vancouver, BC -- Pacific Coliseum