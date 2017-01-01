The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
CBS News January 1, 2017, 3:04 PM

Lauren Conrad announces pregnancy on Instagram

TV personality, fashion designer, and author Lauren Conrad and musician William Tell attend the “Lauren Conrad Celebrate” book launch party at Kohl’s Showroom on March 23, 2016 in New York City.

Larry Busacca, Getty Images for PMK*BNC

It appears that Lauren Conrad is expecting. The TV star and fashion designer posted a picture of a sonogram on New Year’s Day on Instagram.

“Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet...” Conrad said.

Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet...

A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

The post had more than 17,000 comments within hours after Conrad published the picture, with many fans congratulating her on the news.

Conrad married musician William Tell in 2014. They celebrated two years together in September.

Celebrating 2 wonderful years with my love today!

A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

The former star of “The Hills” has spent much of the last few years working on LaurenConrad.com, a fashion, fitness, design and dining blog.   

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular