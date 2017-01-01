Lauren Conrad announces pregnancy on Instagram

It appears that Lauren Conrad is expecting. The TV star and fashion designer posted a picture of a sonogram on New Year’s Day on Instagram.

“Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet...” Conrad said.

The post had more than 17,000 comments within hours after Conrad published the picture, with many fans congratulating her on the news.

Conrad married musician William Tell in 2014. They celebrated two years together in September.

The former star of “The Hills” has spent much of the last few years working on LaurenConrad.com, a fashion, fitness, design and dining blog.