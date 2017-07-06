By Ned Ehrbar CBS News July 6, 2017, 11:22 AM

Lauren Conrad and William Tell welcome baby boy

Lauren Conrad is officially a mom.

The former "Hills" star announced on her website that she and husband William Tell welcomed their first child, a boy, on Wednesday. Liam James Tell arrived weighing in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces, Conrad revealed.

To celebrate the arrival, Conrad shared pictures of an embroidered image of her new family, including the couple's two dogs, with the message, "And then there were five."

Conrad got her start on MTV's "Laguna Beach" before starring in her own reality show, "The Hills," from 2006 to 2010. She now runs a lifestyle and fashion website.

She and Tell, a lawyer and musician, were married in 2014.

He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

