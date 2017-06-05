Woman dies while having cosmetic surgery in Florida

MIAMI -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman who suffered a medical emergency and died during a cosmetic procedure at a clinic in south Florida.

CBS Miami reports 30-year-old Lattia Baumeister, who was visiting from Chicago, received the procedure at Seduction by Jardon's Medical Center in Doral on Thursday.

According to police records, Baumeister stopped breathing on the surgical table. The procedure was being performed by Dr. Osakatukei "Osak" Omulepu.

Paramedics transported Baumeister to a local hospital where she later died. Further details about her death have not been released.

Police say the plastic surgeon has had four complaints filed against him for seriously injuring patients during liposuction and Brazilian butt lift procedures. He is currently appealing a decision by the state medical board to revoke his medical license.

The doctor's attorney released a written statement that reads in part: "Dr. Omulepu is absolutely devastated by the complication that occurred in this case. This is the first patient death he has had."

According to the Miami Herald, Baumeister is the third out-of-state woman who traveled to the Miami-area to undergo plastic surgery.

On March 25, 25-year-old Ranika Hall, of Kansas City, Miss., died after she received a Brazilian butt lift procedure at Eres Plastic Surgery in Hialeah. In May 2016, 29-year-old Heather Meadows, of West Virginia, died after she received cosmetic surgery at the Hialeah medical center.

The case remains under investigation.