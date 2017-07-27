Larry David says he's related to Bernie Sanders

No wonder Larry David played such a convincing Sen. Bernie Sanders on "Saturday Night Live." It turns out the comedian and senator are distant relatives, David recently learned while taking part in PBS' genealogy series "Finding Your Roots."

David revealed his discovery on Wednesday at a panel for "Curb Your Enthusiasm" at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. He said of Sanders, "He's in the line ... like a third cousin, or something."

David added, "I was very happy about that, I figured there was some connection." David was supposed to keep mum about the revelation, but a reporter probed him about it after seeing a screener for the episode.

"They told me not to say anything, but you're spilling the beans," he said.

David played Sanders on "Saturday Night Live" through the 2015-2016 election cycle and even appeared with Sanders on the show in February 2016.

Sanders did not seem to mind the impersonation, even when David poked fun and claimed, while in character, that Sanders only had one pair of underwear -- Sanders reassured CBS News that he has an "ample" underwear supply. During a televised town hall, when asked if he could do a Larry David impression, Sanders said, "I am Larry David."