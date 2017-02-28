Lady Gaga to headline Coachella in Beyonce's absence

Lady Gaga will headline Coachella this year in Beyonce’s absence, the singer announced Tuesday night.

Lady Gaga tweeted “let’s party in the desert” with a Coachella poster. Lady Gaga will headline both Saturday nights – April 15th and 22nd – the spot once held by Beyonce, who dropped out last week shortly after announcing she is pregnant with twins.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyonce has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice said in a statement to the Associated Press. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will still headline the two-weekend festival in Indio, California. Radiohead will perform on April 14 and 21, and Lamar on April 16 and 23.

Lady Gaga is having a busy 2017: She also performed the half-time show at the Super Bowl.