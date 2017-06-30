Lady Gaga revives Dive Bar Tour for one more show

Before she embarks on her next big arena tour, Lady Gaga is getting intimate with her fans one more time.

The "Perfect Illusion" singer will revive last year's Bud Light Dive Bar Tour for a one-night-only show in Las Vegas on July 13.

"The #DiveBarTour was so much fun I had to make one more stop before the #JOANNEWorldTour," Gaga posted on Twitter. "See you at a secret location on 7/13!"

The venue for the show has not been announced.

"For what it's worth, when I got up there, I totally forgot where we were and I just went into performance mode," she said of the previous Dive Bar Tour shows during an interview with the Associated Press. "For me, no matter how small a venue is, you don't perform it differently than you perform at a big venue, that's not fair to the fans."

The bar show will serve as a warm-up for Gaga's previously announced Joanne World Tour, which starts Aug. 1 in Vancouver and will take her across North America and Europe through December. The tour will include stops at baseball parks like Citi Field in New York, AT&T Park in San Francisco, Wrigley Field in Chicago and Fenway Park in Boston.

Bud Light, which sponsored the Dive Bar Tour, also announced two additional dates -- one in Los Angeles on July 26 and one in New Orleans on August 30 -- with surprise headliners. Those shows and Gaga's will also be broadcast on the beer brand's Facebook Live page for fans who can't fit into the small venues.