The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
CBS/AP January 12, 2017, 3:26 PM

"La La Land," "Moonlight" among Directors Guild nominees

48 Photos

“Moonlight,” director Barry Jenkins’ evocative tale of a young man’s coming-of-age.

David Bornfriend/A24

LOS ANGELES -- “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle, “Moonlight” helmer Barry Jenkins and Kenneth Lonergan of “Manchester by the Sea” all scored their first nomination for a Directors Guild Award and further enhanced their chances of an Oscar nod.

The guild announced its nominees Thursday for outstanding directorial achievement for a feature film. They also included “Lion” director Garth Davis and Denis Villeneuve of “Arrival.”

The award can be a formidable predictor of the eventual Oscar recipient, as it is extremely rare for a filmmaker to win the Academy Award for Best Director without securing at least a nomination from the DGA. Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 24.

“Lion” helmer Davis was also listed among the Directors Guild best first feature hopefuls, a category that also included Nate Parker for “Birth of a Nation.”

Winners for the 69th annual Directors Guild Awards will be announced in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular