Kylie Minogue and Kylie Jenner trademark battle resolved

It looks like Kylie Jenner isn’t the only Kylie in town. The 19-year-old reality star reportedly lost her trademark court battle to Australian singer, Kylie Minogue, the Daily Mail reports.

The cosmetics queen filed to trademark her first name in 2014, but was quickly opposed by Minogue, 48. The “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer sent a list of reasons for opposing Jenner’s trademark request to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

In the alleged letter she called Jenner “a secondary reality television personality” and called herself a “internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as ‘Kylie.’”

The office reportedly rejected Jenner’s request, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has already filed an appeal.

In addition to appearing on her family’s popular reality series, Jenner also runs Kylie Cosmetics, has a fashion line with her sister, Kendall Jenner, worked on a young adult book series with Kendall, and has her own merchandise.