Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn get emotional at double Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got to share a sweet milestone when the two actors -- who have been together since 1983 -- were honored with stars in a double Walk of Fame ceremony.

Hawn cried when her daughter, Kate Hudson, and Reese Witherspoon gave speeches at the ceremony. She told ET, "It was tears of joy. [I have] so much respect for the girls and it mattered to me what they said, a lot."

Hawn and Russell joked that they especially need to stay together now that they have Hollywood stars next to each other.

"There's nothing you can do about it, so you better get along," Russell cracked.

The unmarried pair shared the secret to a successful relationship.

"You can't just go along and say, '[This] is the way I am, so whatever,'" Hawn said. "No, you really try and be better and better."

She also teased the possibility of marrying her longtime partner.

"Everyone always ask the same question," she said. "We are kind of having fun with it."