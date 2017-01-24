Kristen Stewart talks about when Donald Trump tweeted about her cheating

Donald Trump may be president now, but there was a time not long ago when he was preoccupied with Kristen Stewart’s love life -- a period Stewart has found difficult to forget.

In late 2012, Trump tweeted repeatedly about Stewart’s relationship with her “Twilight” co-star, Robert Pattinson, suggesting Pattinson ditch her following revelations that she’d cheated on him with “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Lots of response to my Pattinson/Kristen Stewart reunion. She will cheat again--100 certain--am I ever wrong? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2012

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

Robert Pattinson is putting on a good face for the release of Twilight. He took my advice on Kristen Stewart...I hope! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2012

Variety caught up with Stewart at the Sundance Film Festival, where she was unveiling her directorial debut, “Come Swim,” while Trump was being inaugurated.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago -- really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f***ing crazy,” Stewart said. “I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such a far-out concept that I’m like, I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

Stewart also admitted that mentioning the incident at all would likely draw Trump’s ire again.

“He’s probably going to tweet about this,” she said.