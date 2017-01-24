The all new
CBS News App for Android® for iPad® for iPhone®
Fully redesigned. Featuring CBSN, 24/7 live news. Get the App
By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 24, 2017, 1:01 PM

Kristen Stewart talks about when Donald Trump tweeted about her cheating

36 Photos

Kristen Stewart attends the “Personal Shopper” press conference during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2016 in Cannes, France.

Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump may be president now, but there was a time not long ago when he was preoccupied with Kristen Stewart’s love life -- a period Stewart has found difficult to forget.

In late 2012, Trump tweeted repeatedly about Stewart’s relationship with her “Twilight” co-star, Robert Pattinson, suggesting Pattinson ditch her following revelations that she’d cheated on him with “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders.

Variety caught up with Stewart at the Sundance Film Festival, where she was unveiling her directorial debut, “Come Swim,” while Trump was being inaugurated. 

“He was mad at me a couple years ago -- really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f***ing crazy,” Stewart said. “I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such a far-out concept that I’m like, I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

Stewart also admitted that mentioning the incident at all would likely draw Trump’s ire again. 

“He’s probably going to tweet about this,” she said.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular