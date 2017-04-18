Kevin Spacey signs on to host the Tony Awards

Kevin Spacey will be taking center stage to salute Broadway’s finest this year, as the “House of Cards” star has been tapped as host for the upcoming 71st annual Tony Awards.

Spacey takes over for “Late Late Show” host James Corden, who headlined the awards show last year before segueing into a stint hosting the Grammys earlier this year.

The actor and producer -- who won a Tony himself in 1991 for “Lost in Yonkers” -- made light of his hiring, suggesting the producers had other talent in mind initially.

“I was their second choice for ‘Usual Suspects,’ fourth choice for ‘American Beauty’ and 15th choice to host this year’s Tony Awards,” Spacey said.

The 71st Annual Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 11 on CBS. Nominations for this year’s Tonys will be unveiled May 2.