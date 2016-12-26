The all new
By Andrea Park CBS News December 26, 2016, 12:41 PM

Kevin Hart, Dick Gregory visit Nick Cannon in the hospital on Christmas

Nick Cannon had some famous visitors on Christmas during his hospital stay. 

The “America’s Got Talent” host has been at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to complications from lupus, and informed his fans he would have to spend Christmas at the hospital.

But Cannon received some holiday cheer from friends like Kevin Hart, Dick Gregory and Duane Martin. 

He put on a big smile in a photo, sitting next to Hart and Gregory and wrote, “Man, so many loving strong vibrations came to visit me in the hospital today! Thank you to EVERYONE for all the gifts, messages, comments, the time, the love and the prayers... I’m getting there!!! And once I’m back... it’s about to be #Ncredible.” 

On Thursday, Cannon wrote on Instagram that he would have to be at the hospital for several days. 

“For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I’ve been,” he wrote in a caption with a photo from his hospital bed. “And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year. #LupusSucks #ncredible #warrior.”

Cannon has struggled with lupus for several years. He revealed he was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in March 2012 and first experienced kidney problems in December 2011 when he was vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, with his family. 

