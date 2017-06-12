Katy Perry says she wants to make up with Taylor Swift

Katy Perry just wants to bury the hatchet with Taylor Swift already.

In an interview with Arianna Huffington for The Thrive Global Podcast, Perry said that she is "ready to let it go" on Saturday, just after Swift made her music available to stream again on the same day as Perry's album release for "Witness" on Friday.

"I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her," said Perry. "I think it's actually, like, I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying? And I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she's a fantastic songwriter."

Perry said that a truce could set a good example for women everywhere.

She said, "I think that, you know, if we -- both her and I -- can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, 'Yeah, well we can do this.' I don't know. Like maybe I don't agree with everything she does and she doesn't agree with everything I do, but I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion."

The "Swish Swish" singer added, "There's a lot of other things out there in the world that people need to be focused on, and I truly, like, God bless her on her journey. God bless her. Honestly."