Katy Perry on Orlando Bloom’s naked paddle board moment

It looks like Katy Perry dodged a bullet.

The singer talked about the time paparazzi caught her ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom paddle boarding in the nude and revealed that she almost got roped into into baring all, but decided against it.

She said on a radio show with shock jocks Kyle and Jackie O on Australia's KIIS 1065, "He asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and I was like ... ah, no."

She explained her logic: "You know when you're dating someone sometimes, and you're like, should we try and make out over here in this place or what have you? I was just not in the mood. I saved it for the boat."

Perry also added that Bloom, who was not very savvy with social media before, quickly learned his lesson.

"He was just trying to show off for all the people back at the shore," she said. "You know, he was so funny because I was kind of explaining Twitter to him and social media because he had taken a bit of a break on all that stuff. I'd been explaining to him for a few weeks and then all of a sudden he was like number one trending on Twitter. And he was like, 'I understand Twitter.'"