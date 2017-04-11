Katy Perry makes light of Ryan Phillippe dating rumors

Katy Perry and Ryan Phillippe had very different reactions to tabloid speculation that they are dating -- at least according to their Twitter accounts.

Reports began circulating recently at the “Firework” singer and the “Secrets and Lies” star had begun dating after being spotted “totally flirting” at Elton John’s 70th birthday gala, but Phillippe was quick to dismiss them -- though he did seem particularly bothered by the attention.

“I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx,” Phillippe wrote on Twitter Sunday.

I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE.



thx — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017

Not to be outdone, Perry herself responded to his tweet, taking on a more joking tone. “Can u let me out of this basement pls?” she tweeted.

Can u let me out of this basement pls? https://t.co/I2WKOsIxak — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

Perry reportedly broke up with actor Orlando Bloom in February, while Phillippe recently ended his engagement to Paulina Slagter.