Justin Bieber teams up with Rob Gronkowski for Super Bowl ad

T-Mobile wanted star power for its 2017 Super Bowl ad, so it enlisted Justin Bieber, Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens to give a lesson on the history of the touchdown celebration.

The spot features the “Baby” singer donning a tuxedo and smart-looking spectacles to act as a “celebration expert,” chronicling the history of end-zone dancing.

Gronkowski pops up appropriately enough as a caveman, while Owens pops up later to show the evolution of the art form. But it’s the tween girl at the end that really steals the show, upstaging even Bieber himself.

Viewers are encouraged to upload videos of themselves doing their own touchdown dances with the hashtag #UnlimitedMoves, with the best ones earning a retweet from Bieber himself.