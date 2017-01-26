Joss Whedon insists he didn't call Ivanka Trump a dog

Joss Whedon found himself on the receiving end of plenty of angry tweets and criticism following a comment he made that many took as him calling Ivanka Trump a dog.

But Whedon insists he did no such thing.

On Tuesday, amid a steady stream of tweets about Donald Trump and his new administration, the “Avengers” director paused to draw attention to the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, posting a photo of Kushner along with the comment, “Hey, keep your eyes on this f**king prize too. He’s a Voldemort in training, & unlike the Pekingese he married under, can play the long game.”

Responses came quickly. “Just so we’re on the same page here. You just called Ivanka a dog because you don’t agree with Trump. Classy,” a responder wrote.

“Wow calling his wife a dog? I guess it’s OK to demean women as long as you don’t like them or their husbands, eh?” wrote another.

By Thursday, Whedon had endured enough backlash that he felt it necessary to clarify his tweet.

“’The Pekingese he married under’ refers to his ugly yappy father-in-law, not Ivanka,” Whedon wrote in response to a Huffington Post article about the fracas. “Can’t believe I have to explain that.”