Josh Thomas announces “Please Like Me” won’t continue

“Please Like Me” creator Josh Thomas announced via social media that the recently concluded fourth season of his critically acclaimed Australian comedy would be its last.

“Hey I have news. We have decided Season 4 #PleaseLikeMe is the last,” Thomas tweeted, along with a more detailed letter explaining the decision. “I’ve loved making this show for you all so much. Thank you.”

“This show is so intensely personal, it recreates the most intimate moments of my life and lays them out for anyone to watch,” Thomas wrote in his statement. The series focused on a young Melbourne resident named Josh wrestling with a tumultuous love life and his mother’s mental illness.

The series originally aired in the U.S. on Pivot before that network went out of business in 2016. Hulu, which already had streaming rights for the series first three seasons, stepped in to air the fourth season.

Thomas, for his part, seems to be taking the end of the series well.