Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen and Kevin Dillon stage impromptu “Platoon” reunion

Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen and Kevin Dillion had an impromptu reunion more than 30 years after they starred together in Oliver Stone's 1986 Vietnam drama "Platoon."

Dillon posted a photo to Instagram Monday of the three men hanging out in the Hollywood Hills, dubbing it a "30 year reunion." It's actually been 31 years since the film was released, but who's counting?

#platoon 30 year #reunion last night at #johnnydepp house #goodtimes @charliesheen A post shared by Kevin Dillon (@kevindillonofficial) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

The three men have had varied careers over the intervening decades, with Depp now an international movie star thanks to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films. Sheen followed up "Platoon" with a slew of successful movies before leaving his mark on the small screen with "Two and a Half Men," and Dillon is best known for his work on "Entourage."