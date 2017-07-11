By Andrea Park CBS News July 11, 2017, 10:59 AM

John Oliver joins "Lion King" reboot

John Oliver is joining the live-action "Lion King" reboot. 

The "Last Week Tonight" host is set to voice Zazu, a stuffy red-billed hornbill, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In the original 1994 "Lion King," Rowan Atkinson voiced the uptight butler bird with a British accent. Zazu was Mufasa's majordomo, and he later takes on that role for Simba in the story. 

Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner are set to play Pumbaa and Timon, Simba's sidekicks, while Donald Glover will voice adult Simba. James Earl Jones is set to reprise his role as Mufasa. 

Oliver voiced Vanity Smurf in "The Smurfs" and "Smurfs 2."

"Lion King" is set for a July 19, 2019 release date.

John Oliver is set to voice Zazu in the "Lion King" reboot. 

