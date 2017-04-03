John Legend to play Frederick Douglass on "Underground"

Singer and “La La Land” star John Legend will make his debut as famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass on Wednesday’s episode of “Underground.”

The “Ordinary People” star serves as an executive producer for the series, which is currently in its second season on WGN America. He also wrote an original track for the series called “In America,” which is currently available to purchase or stream.

Legend will appear in the upcoming episode “Whiteface,” which features main character Cato -- played by Alano Miller -- hosting a party in Philadelphia attended by Douglass and other prominent abolitionists that turns chaotic.

Douglass was one of the primary leaders of the abolitionist movement and a contemporary of Abraham Lincoln. Douglass was an internationally renowned writer, activist and human rights leader.