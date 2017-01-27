John Hurt, "Elephant Man" star, is dead at 77

John Hurt, British actor and “Elephant Man” star, is dead at 77, CBS News has confirmed.

“Sadly the story is indeed true,” his agent, Charles McDonald, said in a statement on Friday following reports about Hurt’s death. “A statement will be forthcoming in due course.”

Hurt was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015, the BBC reported.

The actor received Academy Award nominations for playing a heroin addict in “Midnight Express” and the tortured John Merrick in David Lynch’s “The Elephant Man.” Hurt had a career that spanned over 50 years in television, film and voice work. He terrified audiences in “Alien,” and spoofed that very same scene in “Spaceballs.”



As prolific as ever, Hurt recently appeared alongside Natalie Portman in the Oscar-nominated film “Jackie” as a priest who consoles the recently widowed first lady. Hurt leaves behind a few production credits, including Joe Wright’s “Darkest Hour, where Hurt plays Neville Chamberlain.

Celebrities reacted to his death online.

In a tweet, Sharon Stone said, “God speed to John Hurt, a legendary actor and good human being.”

The official Happy Potter Film Twitter feed also commented on his death, saying, “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of John Hurt, who played Mr. Ollivander.”