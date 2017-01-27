Celebrities react to death of British actor John Hurt

Celebrities reacted to the death of British actor John Hurt on Friday, remembering him as “an acting legend” and “a magnificent talent.”

“Very sad to hear of John Hurt’s passing,” tweeted Elijah Wood. “It was such an honor to have watched you work, sir.”

Hurt’s career spanned over 50 years in television, film and voice work. In addition to receiving Academy Award nominations for his roles in “Midnight Express” and David Lynch’s “The Elephant Man,” he terrified audiences in “Alien,” and spoofed that very same scene in “Spaceballs.”

He recently appeared in the film “Jackie” as a priest who consoles the recently widowed first lady. He also had a role in the Harry Potter film series as Mr. Ollivander, who sells Harry Potter his wand.

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, called Hurt “an acting legend.”

“Wand shopping won’t be the same without you,” she tweeted.

John Hurt. What an acting legend. Rest in peace dear Sir. Wand shopping won't be the same without you ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jRrRCX8PZv — Bonnie Wright (@thisisbwright) January 28, 2017

Mel Brooks said: “It was terribly sad today to learn of John Hurt’s passing. He was a truly magnificent talent.”

“Oh no. What terrible news,” tweeted Stephen Fry. “We’ve lost #JohnHurt as great on the stage, small screen and big.”

“God speed to John Hurt, a legendary actor and good human being,” said Sharon Stone.

John Hurt's Richard Rich in "A Man for All Seasons:" a paragon of heartbreaking human weakness & model for many of characters. #ButforWales pic.twitter.com/z6lUkpWBJZ — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 28, 2017