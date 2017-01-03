Joely Fisher pens emotional tribute to her late sister, Carrie Fisher

Actress Joely Fisher has released an emotional essay paying tribute to her late sister, “Star Wars” star Carrie Fisher.

“You all lost Princess Leia and Carrie Fisher; I lost my hero, my mentor, my mirror,” Fisher wrote in a piece for the Hollywood Reporter. “My brother Todd has lost his sister and his mother, whom he has said will lay to rest together. There is no universe where these ladies are not due their appropriate pedestals, and both will be memorialized in separate ceremonies in coming weeks.”

Joely also focused on her niece, Billie Lourd -- who herself opened up about the deaths of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds recently -- and how she will be there for the “Scream Queens” star.

“She would have wanted us to celebrate her life, her words and for Billie to be whole,” Joely wrote. “In time she will be. She is smart and soulful and magic. My sister Tricia Leigh and I vow to be whatever our niece Billie needs us to be.”

Joely, the daughter of Eddie Fisher and Connie Stevens, is Carrie and Todd Fisher’s half-sister and grew up living next to them and their mom, Debbie Reynolds, in Malibu.

“We spent the better part of our childhoods as neighbors, our two families right next door,” she wrote. “I adored Mama Debbie -- she was such a character. And I got another sister and a brother in the deal, right there on the beach!”

Joely concluded with a vow to keep Carrie’s spirit alive through the written word. “We will honor these two magical people who have left the tribe in the way they lived, with grandeur and grace. I will soldier on,” she wrote. “You can’t ‘right’ this s**t, but you can ‘write’ it. And do I have a hell of a book in me.”