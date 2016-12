How’s this for a holiday treat?

Jimmy Fallon and his “Tonight” show house band, the Roots, enlisted members of the cast of “Sing” -- Scarlett Johannson, Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey, Seth MacFarlane and Tori Kelly -- for a festive, a cappella take on Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.”

As a bonus, the Beatle himself showed up to help out with the yuletide singalong of the 1986 holiday hit.

Even if you find the song annoying, this version is at least less than two minutes long.