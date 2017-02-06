Jessa Duggar Seewald and Ben Seewald welcome baby no. 2

“Counting On” star Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband, Ben Seewald, welcomed baby no. 2 on Monday.

The couple announced through the Duggar family website that the couple had a second son.

“He was born at 4:26am this morning, weighing 8 lbs and 11 ounces and measuring 21 3/4 inches long,” they wrote. “Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!”

The Seewalds are already parents to Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, who was born on Nov. 5, 2015.

In August, when the Seewalds announced they were expecting, they said in a statement, “We are overjoyed to announce that Spurgeon has a new title in life as ‘big brother’! We are so thankful that God is adding to our family. 2017 is shaping up to be a wonderful year already and we know Spurgeon will do a great job in his new role. Having Spurgeon has been such a wonderful blessing and we cannot wait to see the face of this sweet new baby (or babies!).”

Jessa is 24 years old and Ben is 21 years old.