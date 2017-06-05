AP June 5, 2017, 3:23 PM

Jerry Lewis hospitalized for urinary tract infection

Jerry Lewis smiles as he speaks during Criss Angel's HELP (Heal Every Life Possible) charity event at the Luxor Hotel and Casino benefiting pediatric cancer research and treatment on September 12, 2016 in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS -- Jerry Lewis is on his way to recovery after being treated at a Las Vegas hospital for a urinary tract infection, says his publicist. 

The 91-year-old comedian and actor was taken to the hospital on Friday so that he could get antibiotics immediately to treat the condition.

Publicist Candi Cazau says he is doing fine and is expected to be released shortly.

Lewis has dealt with a variety of health issues in the past, including hospitalizations in 2012 for his blood sugar and in 2011 for being overly tired.

The comedian is scheduled to travel to Toronto later this week to shoot a movie.

