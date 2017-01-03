Jennifer Lopez and Drake spent New Year’s Eve together

A cozy New Year’s Eve together has only helped encourage rumors about a romance between Jennifer Lopez and Drake.

Lopez joined Drake in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve for his concert at Hakkasan nightclub.

“Jennifer watched and had the best time at Drake’s show,” a source said, according to Us Weekly. The source added that Lopez and the Canadian rapper “had dinner first at Hakkasan restaurant with a large group.”

The move from dinner to show reportedly involved a wardrobe change for both parties, with Lopez switching from a red velvet dress with a plunging neckline to “a sexy ivory-color cutout dress for the club,” according to another source. Drake, for his part, wore a suit to dinner before changing into something more comfortable for his performance.

The outing came less than a week after Lopez and Drake each posted the same snuggly Instagram photo from a hang-out session following one of Lopez’s shows.