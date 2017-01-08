The all new
By Andrea Park CBS News January 8, 2017, 9:08 PM

Golden Globes 2017: Jenna Bush butchers "Hidden Figures" name with Pharrell Williams

Jenna Bush Hager arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. 

Well, that’s awkward. 

Jenna Bush got two movies confused when she talked to Pharrell Williams on the red carpet and called “Hidden Figures,” the movie for which Williams wrote music and produced, “Hidden Fences” -- “Fences” is a drama starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis. 

The comment was especially cringe-inducing because the stars of both films are black, but “Hidden Figures” stars Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer. 

“So you’re nominated for ‘Hidden Fences,’” said Bush. 

Williams raised his eyebrows and looked taken aback, but did not correct the TV personality. 

