Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr announce pregnancy

A baby's on the way for Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr!

The country singer took to Instagram on Monday to share the good news, posting a photo of himself and his ladylove posing next to an open oven with a bun inside.

"Been hard to keep this secret but we couldn't be happier to add to our family," Aldean captioned the cute photo. "This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven."

Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven👶🏼 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 8, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

The expectant mom also shared the news to her Instagram, alongside another super cute photo of the excited parents-to-be sitting side-by-side as Aldean gently rested his open hand on his wife's stomach, with pink and blue balloons laid out behind them.

"SURPRISE!!! WE ARE PREGNANT!!!" she wrote in the caption. "This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears... The biggest roller coaster we have ever been on, without a doubt! All of the moments of heartache were followed by the biggest blessing in the entire world!! We will never take one moment for granted & can't wait to meet you, sweet baby!!!"

This is the first baby for the cute couple, who tied the knot in 2014. Aldean is already the father to two daughters, 14-year-old Keeley and 9-year-old Kendyl, from a previous marriage.

Last January, the "Burnin' It Down" singer opened up to ET about wanting to have kids with Kerr sooner rather than later.

"She's a lot younger than I am, so I gotta make this happen quick. I don't want to be the old dad!" Aldean said. "It's something we definitely want, at least one kid and possibly two, we'll see. It's something we've talked about a lot. Hopefully in the next couple years."

Seems it's going to be even sooner than expected! Congrats to the happy couple!