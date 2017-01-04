January Jones on single motherhood: I don’t feel like I need a partner

One thing’s for sure, January Jones only needs one man to make her life complete -- her 5-year-old son, Xander.

The elusive Mad Men star opened up to Red magazine about her life as a single parent. The 38-year-old actress still refuses to reveal the paternity of her only child, and doesn’t feel the need to start dating unless a love connection comes naturally.

“People want to set me up all the time and I’m like, ‘No way.’ If I meet someone and we go out, then fine, but I’m not going to go look,” she said of her single status.

Jones admitted she struggles with the types of guys she’s attracted to, saying, “The moment I see someone who I think is cute, I google him and, oh, he’s 25, and I’m thinking, what is my problem?!”

She noted that both she and her sister are enticed by “kinda dirty” guys with tattoos.

This one goes out to us my son.. 5yrs ago today I became whole because you came into this world. A photo posted by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Sep 13, 2016 at 10:05pm PDT

“I say, ‘What’s wrong with younger rocker men, surely the sex would be great?’ And she says, ‘Is the sex great though? Do they know what they are doing?’ I guess you can teach them. I guess they are moldable. But I want a manly man in flannel, with a beard and an axe. But then there’s always something wrong with him. Like he’s a Republican,” she joked.

Jones notes that her son is surrounded by mostly women, but added that it’s not a bad thing.

“It’s good to have strong women around a man,” she continues. “To teach him to respect women. He doesn’t have a male person in his life saying ‘don’t cry’ or ‘you throw like a girl’. All those s***ty things dads accidentally do.”

She added that her potential partner would have to “be someone amazing” for her to make room for him in her hectic life.

“I just don’t feel I need a partner. Do I want one? Maybe. But I don’t feel unhappy or lonely. It would have to be someone so amazing that I would want to make room. Someone who would contribute to my happiness and not take away from it,” she explained. “I realize I have very high expectations and will probably have to compromise -- but my life is so full. It’s not like, ‘Aww, I wish I had a man.’ After I had Xander, I went on a couple of dates and I was like, ‘I’d rather be at home sleeping, or watching TV or hanging out with my kid.’”