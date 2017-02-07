Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie was submerged for two minutes during ATV accident

More terrifying details have emerged about Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter Maddie’s serious ATV accident over the weekend.

Maddie, 8, was steering the ATV to avoid running over a drainage ditch near a pond on the family property in Louisiana when she “overcorrected” and caused the vehicle to enter the pond, a police report on the incident obtained by ET on Monday reveals. The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the report, Jamie Lynn, 25, and her husband, Jamie Watson, watched the accident occur from where they were standing, about 100 yards away. “The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes,” a statement by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards reads.

The couple, as well as other family members, dove in to rescue Maddie but were unsuccessful.

“The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting,” the report reads. “Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Maddie is currently in stable but critical condition.

“This is an extremely tragic accident,” the report also states, before asking for both prayers and privacy for the family.

Jamie Lynn’s dad, Jamie Spears, commented on the incident on Sunday, telling ET, “All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie.”

A rep for Jamie Lynn’s sister, Britney Spears, also appealed for privacy for the family. “Right now the Spears family asks that everyone respect their privacy during this time and appreciates all the prayers and support for their family,” the rep told ET on Sunday.

ET sat down with Jamie Lynn at her home in Kentwood, Louisiana, last June, where she opened up about how she and her husband are raising Maddie.

“We are very strict on what she eats and different things like that, but my husband is very strict on most everything,” she said. “I would say I am cool at times, but [Maddie] is getting to that age now where if I want to dance around with her and friends, that is not that cool anymore. She is kind of like, ‘Mom! Don’t do that,’ which is really weird for me because I used to love that!”

Jamie Lynn and Britney’s mother, Lynne, also talked about her special relationship with Maddie.

“We both like to go shopping, we both like dressing up, we both like the movies, we like staying up late,” Lynne said. “I shouldn’t be saying that. We like to sneak sweets every now and then, which, I don’t know, they don’t really like that -- but come on! ... I think when you’re a mother and you’re raising your kids, you’re working and you’ve got so much going on. Whereas with your grandkids, ah! This is just vacation time. It’s a different feeling, it’s a much more relaxed feeling.”

Watch below: