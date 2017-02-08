Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter is awake and talking

Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, is gradually recovering following a scary ATV incident that occurred over the weekend.

With her parents by her side, Maddie reportedly regained consciousness mid-day on Tuesday, People reports. According to the outlet, a statement from the sheriff’s office revealed Maddie is aware of her surroundings and “recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident.”

“Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking,” the statement obtained by People continued. “Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

A spokesperson from Polaris, the maker of the ATV Maddie was riding, told ET on Tuesday that “the safety of our riders is our absolute top priority.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the statement read.

A source close to the Spears family also talked to ET on Tuesday, stating, “Maddie is a great rider.”

“She grew up riding ATVs just like Jamie Lynn did,” they added. “Maddie isn’t a wild rider -- she is very cautious.”

Another wonderful fair performance🎪Proud of our girl❤️ A photo posted by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Oct 29, 2016 at 2:27pm PDT

According to a police report obtained by ET earlier this week, Maddie was steering her off-road vehicle to avoid running over a drainage ditch near a pond on the family property in Kentwood, Louisiana, when she “overcorrected,” and caused the vehicle to enter the pond.

The accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, and was witnessed by Jamie Lynn and her husband, Jamie Watson, who were approximately 100 yards away from Maddie at the time.

“The ATV and child were instantly submerged in the water right before their eyes,” a statement by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards read. “The child was trapped and secured by the seatbelt and the ATV’s safety netting. Within two minutes, Acadian Ambulance Services arrived and assisted in freeing the child from the cold waters.”

Following the incident, ET caught up with Jamie Lynn’s dad, Jamie Spears, on Sunday, who at the time simply said, “All I can say is pray for our baby Maddie.”

Hear more in the video below.

-- Reporting by Jennifer Peros



