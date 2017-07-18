James Franco channels Tommy Wiseau in the first "the Disaster Artist" teaser

The story of the making of "The Room," possibly the worst movie of all time, is coming to life thanks to James Franco, Dave Franco and Seth Rogen.

Based on the memoir of the same name co-written by actor Greg Sestero (played by Dave Franco in the film), "The Disaster Artist" chronicles the making of "The Room," the 2003 film written, directed, produced, executive produced by and starring Tommy Wiseau (James Franco) that went on to become a cult classic because of its poor quality and bizarre acting and directing choices.

The first teaser for the new film -- directed by James Franco and co-written by "(500) Days of Summer" screenwriters Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber -- features Franco as Wiseau trying desperately to master some of the film's more ridiculous dialogue as the crew looks on, growing more exasperated with each of the 67 takes.

"The Disaster Artist" will be released in theaters Dec. 1, 2017.



