James Corden teases British "Carpool Karaoke" with Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 5, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

James Corden is returning to his motherland for three special editions of the "Late Late Show" in London. 

It only makes sense that he would hop in the car for a very British version of "Carpool Karaoke" with singer Ed Sheeran, who brought his guitar along for the ride.

Corden teased the segment in a promo by showing Sheeran in his car, with the two singing "Castle on the Hill"  and naturally, "Sing."

Other guests on the London episodes of the "Late Late Show" include Tom Cruise, David Beckham, Emily Blunt, Kit Harington, Nicole Kidman, Harry Styles and Jennifer Hudson. 

Take a peek at Sheeran's appearance below. 

Ed Sheeran Carpool Karaoke: First Look - Late Late in London by The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube
