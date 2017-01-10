James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris throw down in sing-off

James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris threw down in a sing-off on the “Late Late Show,” and it was a pants-splitting affair.

Harris sang so hard he suffered a wardrobe malfunction during his stage battle against Corden.

“When I went down on my knees there, I had a nice wardrobe malfunction and split my pants from my a** to my knee,” the “Series of Unfortunate Events” star admitted. “I left it all on the stage for you.”

It all started when Harris teased Corden for winning a Tony for a non-singing role -- which Corden took as a challenge.

“Well, we can both sing the classics,” said Corden.

“One of us can,” shaded Harris.

The two started a musical duel, with Corden singing “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat” from “Guys and Dolls,” to which Harris responded with the show-stopping “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from “Gypsy.”

Later, Harris sang “Being Alive” from “Company,” while Corden performed “On My Own” from “Les Miserables.”

The two joined forces in the end to sing “My Shot” from “Hamilton.”

Watch below to see the full battle.