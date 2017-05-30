“Jagged Little Pill” Alanis Morissette musical to debut in 2018

Alanis Morissette is taking her popular debut album and turning it into a musical.

An adaption of her 1995 album, "Jagged Little Pill," will premiere in May 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Tony winner Diane Paulus will serve as director for the production. A Broadway run is expected to follow.

"This team that has come together for this 'Jagged Little Pill' musical is my musical theatre dream come true," Morissette said in a statement.

"The chemistry between all of us is crackling, and I feel honored to be diving into these songs again, surrounded by all of this searing talent."

The stage adaptation was first announced in 2013. It will adapt Morissette's album -- which was nominated for nine Grammys and won four -- into an original story about a family that explores gender identity and race, with a book written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody.

"Diablo and Diane are already taking these deeply personal songs that are part of my soul's marrow to a whole other level of hope, freedom and complexity," Morissette said.