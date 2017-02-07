The "Iron Fist" trailer is finally here

The last piece of the puzzle for Marvel’s “The Defenders” is almost here, as the official trailer for “Iron Fist” makes clear.

Finn Jones stars in the latest Netflix series from Marvel, dropping his Danny Rand into a New York City already occupied by Daredevil, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones -- not that those superheroes will necessarily be popping up in the new series.

For that big team-up, fans will have to wait until “The Defenders” debuts later this year.

The focus of the trailer is instead on Danny Rand (Jones), the heir to a powerful corporation who went missing after surviving a plane crash that claimed his parents’ lives. He’s clearly learned a few tricks while he was away, too.

“Iron Fist” premieres March 17 on Netflix.