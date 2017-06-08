CBS/AP June 8, 2017, 3:22 PM

Iman remembers David Bowie on 25th anniversary

David Bowie and wife Iman arrive at the Q Music Awards at the Park Lane Hotel in London on November 7, 1995.

NEW YORK -- Supermodel Iman has paid tribute to late husband David Bowie on what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary.

Iman posted a photo of Bowie kissing her forehead on Twitter on Tuesday. 

The post included the words, "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again." She tweeted, "June 6th #BowieForever," with the picture.

Bowie and Iman were legally married in Lausanne, Switzerland in April 1992, but they held a church ceremony in Florence, Italy on June 6 of that year. They had one daughter together, Lexi, who is now 16.

Bowie died last year at 69, following a battle with cancer.

